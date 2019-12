SEPANG: The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Malaysia to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019.

The aircraft carrying the Qatari monarch touched down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at about 11pm.

His Majesty was greeted on arrival by Malaysia’s Minister of Education Dr Maszlee Malik.

The Emir will be joining Prime Minister and KL Summit chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and a number of other Muslims leaders at the gathering in the Malaysian capital.

The KL Summit aims to, among others, deliberate and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world. — Bernama