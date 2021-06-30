Emir research: Govt continues to prioritise the people through Pemulih

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM150 billion National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) captures more categories of people affected by Phase One of the Movement Control Order under the National Recovery Plan, according to independent think tank Emir Research.

Chief research officer Datin Dr Margarita Peredaryenko said the government had continued to prioritise the people’s welfare under the Pemulih initiative by focusing on more categories of economic sectors.

“In our opinion, all the stimulus packages work in tandem with each other, although each package may have its own focus as the pandemic situation unfolds.

“For example, the Pemerkasa package focused on keeping the tourism industry afloat, and the Pemerkasa PLUS initiative looked at increasing public healthcare, among other things.

“(In Pemulih) we now see that the focus is on vaccination programmes, which is what the country needs right now,“ she said on Bernama TV’s “Midday Update” programme aired today.

Peredaryenko also added that more could be done to support the small and medium enterprises, given their crucial role in the economy. — Bernama