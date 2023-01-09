EMP for Silicon Island project receives approval from DOE

GEORGE TOWN: The Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for the Silicon Island project off the southern coast of Penang island obtained official approval from the Department of Environment (DOE) on July 21.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this was a follow-up to the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the Penang South Island (PSI) project which had been given approval with 71 conditions by DOE through a letter dated April 11.

“The Penang government would like to express its appreciation to the Penang DOE for its thorough assessment in evaluating and approving the EMP. This is the result of cooperation and joint efforts in ensuring that the development of Silicon Island will be carried out in compliance with the environmental and safety of the local community.

“Thank you to all parties involved in contributing their input to the drafting of this EMP as well,“ he said in a statement today.

With the approvals from the relevant agencies, preliminary reclamation preparations for the project will start today and will continue until completion, he added.

In line with the state government’s commitment to make ex-gratia payment to the fishermen community affected by this project, Chow said 75 per cent of the payment will be credited in phases starting today and the remaining 25 per cent early next year.

He said the payment would be done in phases based on the project scope that has been reduced to one man-made island from three proposed initially.

“The Silicon Island project is designed based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and it is expected to become a leading technology centre in the region that will come with new job opportunities with long-lasting economic benefits to the locality.

“To begin with, there will be some 600 marine and land-based jobs when reclamation is carried out over 18 months, with priority given to fishermen and local residents,“ he added. -Bernama