KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government and private sectors must continue to play their respective roles in ensuring that their workers could strike a balance between their work and family.

She said that emphasis on the need for a balance in terms of work and home management was necessary so that every member in the entity concerned would not be affected by the busy schedule of their parents who were working.

“We want to ensure that every member of the family loved one another and spent time together so that our children would not be involved in any social problems,” said Wan Azizah, who is also Women and Family Development Minister.

She said this in her speech at the 2019 Women’s Day Dinner organised by the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs), here last night.

Wan Azizah said the balance could be achieved among other things through measures such as the implementation of flexible working hours and providing kindergartens at the work place.

In the speech, the Deputy Prime Minister also touched on the target of 30 per cent of Members of the Board of Directors comprising women in public listed companies which was announced in 2011.

Wan Azizah said statistics for 2018 showed 1,010 or 15.7% of the members of the board of directors of public listed companies were filled by women.

For the top 100 public listed companies, the participation of women as board of directors rose to 24.4% in 2018 compared with 19.27% in the previous year, she said.

Also present was Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda. — Bernama