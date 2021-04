PETALING JAYA: A rethink of the decision to lift the work-from-home (WFH) policy is in order given the continued high number of new Covid-19 cases daily.

If that is not possible, a very strict observance of the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the infection is highly essential, according to health experts.

Universiti Malaya Epidemiology and Public Health Professor Sanjay Ramphal said that with community transmission still high over the past few months, expectations will have to be “recalibrated”.

“We have to acknowledge that there will always be a baseline risk of Covid-19 infection,” he told theSun.

More than that, Sanjay warned of a large future outbreak.

A fourth, and more virulent wave, has already hit several countries around the world.

Sanjay and Malaysian Medial Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam agreed that if proper social distancing cannot be practised in the workplace, businesses should remain flexible about where employees discharge their professional responsibilities.

Both advised good hand hygiene and physical distancing - pillars of prevention that have become legal requirements.

Sanjay also sent out a reminder that the use of face masks is essential where the risk of community transmission is high.

Subramaniam told theSun that apart from social distancing and donning face masks, every individual should continue to practise hand hygiene by regularly washing their hands.

“Prolonged meetings in enclosed places or poorly-ventilated rooms should be avoided,” he said.

Subramaniam also advised that if social distancing is not possible because the workplace is too small, the WFH option should be reconsidered.

“Having said that, the best preventive measure is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The quicker people get vaccinated, the faster businesses can resume full operations without disruptions,” he added.

They were commenting on the findings of a new Oxford University study showing that microscopic particles remain airborne for far longer periods in closed environments than in the open.

“Like smoke, these particles hang in the air for hours (indoor), while in the outdoors, they get blown away quickly,” the Oxford report noted.

Evidence of this is strong. In March last year, 50 persons who attended a choir practice for 90 minutes later tested positive for Covid-19, and two succumbed to the infection eventually.

In Germany, 1,500 workers in a slaughterhouse, where the air is cold and stale, contracted the virus. In such conditions, the Oxford study showed, the coronavirus can travel up to 7.9m.

In December, an outbreak in Adelaide, Australia, was traced to a security guard stationed at a quarantine hotel. Health officials attributed it to poor ventilation at the premises.

In yet another study, a woman who had tested positive for Covid-19 but had only mild symptoms was in a car that was equipped with a virus-detecting sensor. It was still picking up viral particles in the air inside the car two hours after she had got out.

According to Sanjay, these studies only show that the evidence on Covid-19 transmission is still building.

To illustrate how serious it can be, he cited the example of dengue fever. “A mosquito can travel up to 50km, so that’s how far the infection can spread,” he said.

He said the people will have to learn to continue living their already disrupted lives.

Sanjay also proposed that a cheap rapid testing kit be developed to improve detection.

“The public health workforce should also be enlarged and the capacity of the district health offices should be enhanced so they are better prepared for future outbreaks,” he added.