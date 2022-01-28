Employers affected by floods urge govt to expedite insurance claims

PETALING JAYA: 75 per cent of employers faced manpower shortage as some employees could not come to office because their homes were affected, or the route to their workplace became inaccessible, a recent survey revealed.

In revealing this, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) President Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman J.P. said about a third of those affected (33.3 per cent) experienced loss of business due to, among others, last-minute cancellations, damages to office furniture and the need to replace customer equipment.

“The survey also indicated that more than 20 per cent of the respondent companies suffered loss of raw materials and finished products; about 16.7 per cent experienced damages to business operations equipment, machineries and buildings; 12.5 per cent of respondents faced electricity supply disruptions, while 4.2 per cent faced water supply disruption,“ he said in a statement today.

On the types of flood relief assistance, Dr Syed Hussain added that 79.7 per cent of the respondent companies indicated that they needed government assurance to ensure that insurance companies would expedite the settlement of their claims against flood damages.

“78.1 per cent of respondents stated that the government should provide tax incentives or rebates to employers who provided financial and non-financial assistance to assist employees who were affected by floods,“ he said.