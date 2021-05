KUALA LUMPUR: Employers and organisation heads are encouraged to implement salary deduction to facilitate zakat (tithe) payment for their Muslim employees.

Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council’s Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) chairman Datuk Seri Syed Ali Syed Abbas Al-Habshee said the move would increase tithe collection to help more asnaf (tithe recipients) and create awareness among employees of this religious obligation.

“Zakat payment is an obligation of every Muslim and its purpose is to develop the economy of the Muslim society, more so with the increase in the number of tithe recipients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The rate is only 2.5 per cent of their assets or incomes. The rate is not burdensome so, if (you) have never paid zakat, it is best that you start this month,” he told reporters recently.

He said leaders should set a good example to Muslim workers by making the 2.5 per cent tithe deduction from their income.

“With this move, PPZ-MAIWP would be able to achieve its target of 500,000 tithe payers and meet this year’s target collection of RM800 million,” he said adding that it was aiming zakat and fitrah collection of RM120 million throughout Ramadan.

Syed Ali said the public is encouraged to pay their tithes through the various facilities provided such as the PPZ-MAIWP counters that are opened everyday during Ramadan, digital zakat counters and door-to-door services.

Tithes payment can also me made online via www.fitrah.zakat.com.my or www.zakat.com.my and through internet banking (involving 15 banks), Boost e-wallet, Shopee and GoPayz. - Bernama