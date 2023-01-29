Employers, foregn workers advised to avoid fake work permit syndicates

KLUANG: Employers or foreign workers have been advised not to get involved with fake work permit syndicates or activities as various measures have been taken to facilitate foreign worker recruitment in an effort to revive the country’s economy.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said the government understands that in the post-pandemic economic recovery process, there is a high demand for employment, especially in critical sectors such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing as well as services.

“When the application procedures are relaxed and simplified, people should take advantage of the benefits offered to them,” he told reporters after a flood briefing at the Kahang police station here today.

Saifuddin said his officers conduct daily monitoring and each time employers or foreign workers have issues, the relevant agencies are asked to facilitate the process.

Apart from this, meetings were held with ambassadors from countries such as Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal to provide information and extend cooperation in order to explain things to prospective foreign workers to Malaysia.

Saifuddin said this when commenting on the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals believed to be the masterminds behind a syndicate supplying foreign labour and forging temporary work permits.

He also thanked the Immigration Department on crippling the syndicate, believed to have been operating for the past seven or eight months.

Yesterday, the Immigration Department arrested six men, including five Bangladeshi nationals and a local woman who is married to one of the suspects, in several raids in Klang, Selangor. - Bernama