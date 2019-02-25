Employers given a month to register staff with Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is providing a month-long period, from March 1 to 31, for employers to register their companies and employees with the organisation before the commencement of “Ops Kesan 2019” in April.

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, any employer who volunteered to register during the period would not be compounded or prosecuted.

“Of the 8,487 employers checked in 2018, between 10% and 14% of them have not registered with Socso . Most of them are Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“They are given a 30-day period to register and to protect their employees,“ he told press conference here today.

As of Dec 31, Mohammed Azman said 613,860 employers had registered while 7.17 million workers were getting Socso coverage.

From 2009 to Dec 31, 2018, a total of 19,253 compound fines worth more than RM14.14 million have been issued to employers who failed to register their companies and employees. — Bernama