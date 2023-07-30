Employers, industry players urged to send workers to obtain safety passports

ALOR SETAR: Employers and industry players have been urged to send more local and foreign workers to obtain safety passports in an effort to reduce the rate of workplace accidents.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar said that although participation in the programme is seen as increasing since it was introduced in 2000, the level of awareness among employers regarding the matter is still low.

“It is true that the number of participants is increasing but I think the level of awareness is still low ... that’s why I say this is not necessarily done by employers who operate in dangerous sectors only but it is open to all sectors even if we see less danger because related issues like occupational health and safety are applicable to all.

“So, I call on employers to pay attention to this matter and send their workers to obtain this certification (safety passport). This is important, for example, in construction, for (workers) who go to the construction site, they can’t enter if they don’t have this passport, (and) so far for the most part (it is) in the construction, oil and gas sector that requires verification for workers to be able to go on-site,” he said.

He said this after launching the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Northern Region office, as well as launching the E-Idaman Safety Passport (EISP) programme for workers who carry out solid waste management here today.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Human Resources Mustapha Sakmud.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar said since NIOSH Northern Region was opened on April 1, a total of 1,452 workers in Kedah and Perlis have attended 66 training programmes provided.

“NIOSH Northern Region aims for a total of 5,000 workers in Kedah and Perlis to attend training this year ... and as for the rest of the country, we aim to train 200,000 participants every year at the headquarters in Bandar Baharu Bangi as well as five regional offices and 12 satellite offices nationwide,” he said.

He said that NIOSH managed to train 198,941 participants through 11,153 programmes implemented last year.

The NIOSH Safety Passport programme was first introduced in 2000 as a government effort to increase employee awareness on aspects of safety and health at work. -Bernama