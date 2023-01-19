Employers not to ignore labour requirements despite relaxation plan

PUTRAJAYA: Employers should not ignore aspects related to labour standards eventhough relaxations are granted under the Foreign Worker Employment Relaxation Plan to expedite approval of quotas for foreign workers.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix) also hoped for cooperation from all employers and industry to ensure that compliance is maintained on the basic aspects of labour standards, such as monthly salary payment to workers, including the minimum wage implementation and contribution to the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO).

“Aspects related to labour standards should not be ignored even though the process will be monitored by the Department of Labour in Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) and the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), which will be six to seven months after the quota approval date,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that this was crucial to safeguard the country’s image and credibility without compromising workers’ welfare and rights, as outlined by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Sivakumar also urged employers to apply for a quota for foreign workers under the plan to relax the employment of foreign workers based on actual need.

“The Human Resource Ministry will ensure that the approval of the quota application will meet the actual need of the country’s workforce,” he said.

He also urged employers to ensure that the documents to support the quota application are authentic as there were instances of fraud and false document submissions.

Last Tuesday, Sivakumar said the government will implement Foreign Worker Employment Relaxation Plan to make it easier and faster to hire foreign workers in five critical sectors and sub-sectors.

The plan for relaxation of conditions on migrant worker recruitment covers manufacturing, construction, plantations, agriculture and services (restaurants only) sectors and sub-sectors. - Bernama