Employers optimistic on increased hiring for MBA graduates next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™), a global association of leading graduate business schools, in partnership with MBA Career Services & Employer Alliance, the European Foundation for Management Development and Highered has released its annual 2020 Corporate Recruiters Survey. As this year’s report was nearing conclusion in March, Covid-19 was unfolding. Given the global pandemic disruption, GMAC initiated additional data collection to expand those results to provide more relevant insights about the economic impacts of Covid-19 across hiring and salary trends. According to a statement, this year’s report indicated employers expressing optimism for the future which is noteworthy, given the uncertainty and economic retraction gripping the global economy since March. Before Covid-19, 92 per cent of firms expressed intent to hire MBA graduates in 2020, a figure that dipped to 77 per cent during sampling amid the pandemic. However, when asked about hiring plans for 2021, nearly 90 per cent of employers said they planned to hire MBA graduates, a level similar to the rate seen in the pre-Covid sampling. “When thinking about the skills and experience required to help organisations and industries rebuild after an event like Covid-19, it makes sense that employers are expressing a desire to hire more MBA and business master’s graduates,” said GMAC president and chief executive officer, Sangeet Chowfla. For further insight into the report, a complimentary GMAC webinar will be held on Oct 1, where industry experts will discuss highlights and implications for business schools and employers. More details at www.gmac.com. -Bernama