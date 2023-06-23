Employers, private firms urged to consider alternatives to help interns

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Ministry has asked employers and private companies that hire students as interns to consider other alternatives besides providing grants to help less able students.

Its minister, V. Sivakumar said the proposed alternatives included accommodation, food preparation, transport that could reduce students’ burdens and agreed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement on setting allowances for interns who are dependent on employers or private companies.

He added that the ministry would study the issue of allowances, examine it comprehensively and take appropriate action, taking into account the views and needs of the parties involved, including trainees in the industry and private sector players.

The government has yet to finalise a policy or guidelines on training allowances for private companies as it is a complex issue that requires in-depth study and consultation with various stakeholders, especially the Higher Education Ministry, he said.

“The government is committed to ensuring that all interns, whether in the public or private sector, are treated fairly and equitably. If necessary, the government will provide clear and detailed guidelines for the payment of training allowances in the private sector,“ he added.-Bernama