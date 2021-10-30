Employers urged to consider giving unrecorded leave on second day of Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers are urged to consider providing an additional day of unrecorded leave on the second day of Deepavali to Hindu employees.

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M.Saravanan said it would enable employees to spend more time with their families as the second day of the celebration falls on Friday, Nov 5.

“After the second day of Deepavali it will be the weekend and this will give more time to employees to spend with their family for Deepavali,” he said in a statement here today.

The Hindu community will celebrate Deepavali on Nov 4 (Thursday).

Saravanan said that effective 2018, the government has accorded a day’s of unrecorded leave for the second day of Deepavali to Hindu civil servants.-Bernama