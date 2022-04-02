Employers urged to prepare disabled-friendly job application forms

KUALA LUMPUR: Persatuan OKU Sentral president Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi has urged both public and private entities to prepare disabled-friendly job application forms.

Ras Adiba, who is also a member of the Dewan Negara, said this was because there were some job application forms that were not disabled-friendly, and did not state down the seven categories of disabilities as required by the Social Welfare Department.

“We need to provide opportunities to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) because the forms they fill should be a bit (friendly) as some applicants who state their disabilities are automatically disqualified.

“I’m not saying that they (employers) don’t want to (hire), but we hope they will give PwDs a chance if possible...please state what category, especially have those seven categories.

“By doing so, we will always have an open attitude and not discriminate against this group of individuals especially from the aspect of the job application form,” she said when met by Bernama at the Autism Expression Art Exhibition (SESAMA) in conjunction with the 2022 World Autism Awareness Day here today.

The seven categories of disabilities recognised by the Social Welfare Department are hearing disability, visual impairment, physical disability, speech disability, learning disability, mental disability and various disability.

On a special quota of at least one per cent of job opportunities for PwDs under the Malaysia Short-Term Employment Programme (MySTEP) 2022, Ras Adiba said to achieve the target, employers need to prepare a Disability Equality Training (DET) programme so that employers and colleagues could understand and support the PwDs at their workplace.

Meanwhile, Izzati Shahrin a 28-year-old woman with autism, successfully produced several interesting paintings to be sold at the exhibition after she lost her source of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This exhibition is a chance for people with autism and disabilities to gain some income and every piece of art is not just a painting but the artwork will be printed on other products, like clothes, cups and souvenirs,” Izzati’s mother, Zuraini Anuar, 60, said.

Izzati started drawing when she was five and she draws her inspiration from her experiences and through observing her surroundings. - Bernama