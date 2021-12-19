Employers urged to provide emergency leave to workers affected by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers in the private sector are encouraged to provide emergency leave to workers who hare affected by the floods.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) expressed his hope that private sector employers would cooperate and give due consideration to affected workers in the event of such a severe natural disaster.

“I urge employers in the private sector to consider Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s suggestion of providing paid leave to affected workers without deducting their annual leave and their salaries,” he said in a statement here today.

The prime minister announced in a media conference in Klang, Selangor today that the government agreed to provide emergency leave to civil servants affected by the floods that hit several states.

He also urged private sector employers to take the same initiative to help reduce the burdens of those affected by the floods. — Bernama