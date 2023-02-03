Employers warned not to abuse flexibility given in hiring foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers have been warned not to abuse the Foreign Worker Employment Relaxation Plan launched last Jan 17 by replacing local employees with foreign workers.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pic) said the plan was introduced to quickly fulfill the manpower needs in critical sectors and employers should not use it as an excuse to dismiss local workers after hiring foreign workers.

“Employers who are found to have acted in such a way have violated Section 60M of the Employment Act 1955 and can be fined up to RM50,000 if found guilty. The quota approval for hiring foreign workers will also be revoked,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament building today.

Sivakumar issued the warning after receiving reports that 102 local workers were replaced by foreign workers in Penang recently.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar said he had also received a report from a Bangladesh diplomatic representative regarding an incident where 117 workers from the country were not offered jobs after arriving two weeks in Malaysia under the plan.

He said the employers involved gave various excuses including not being prepared to accept the employees despite they themselves having submitted their own applications.

“Don’t submit an application only to eventually reject the workers. This can tarnish the image of the country’s laws and because of that I am giving a stern warning to employers that if they apply to hire foreign workers, do it correctly.”

“The act of a small group of irresponsible employers has tarnished the image and credibility of the country and it has made it difficult to negotiate with the source country on the needs of foreign workers,” he said.

According to him, the case can be investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007 and the Employment Act 1955.

Commenting on the current status of the Bangladeshi workers, Sivakumar said the workers have been relocated to a safe location and the Human Resources Ministry is prepared to assist if other employers want to hire them. - Bernama