Employment agency owner among two detained by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday detained a businessman and the owner of an employment agency to assist in investigations into an alleged bribery case involving an allocation of quota for foreign workers.

According to a source, both men, aged 30 and 50, were detained between 10pm and 12 midnight yesterday at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

“The businessman is being investigated for allegedly receiving RM1 million as bribes from an employment agent while the second suspect is believed to have bribed a company that provides a platform for the application of foreign workers,” said the source.

The source added that magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin from the Putrajaya Magistrate Court allowed an application from the MACC this morning to remand the suspects for three days starting today.

Yesterday, the MACC detained eight individuals and received a remand order to detain six while two other individuals - a man and a woman - were released on MACC bail after their statements were recorded in relation to receiving bribes to secure a quota for foreign workers.

MACC senior director of investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama