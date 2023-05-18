Employment agency owner remanded over false claims of RM370,000

SHAH ALAM: An employment agency owner was remanded for two days, starting today, to assist in the investigation of a case of submitting false claims amounting to RM370,000 in 2020 and 2021.

The case involved false claims made online to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to obtain hiring incentive payments under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 programme.

The two-day remand order was issued by Magistrate Nur Faizah Abdul Sani at the Magistrate’s Court here, after granting the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application.

The 45-year-old suspect was detained at the Selangor MACC Office yesterday afternoon when he appeared to give a statement.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the remand and said that the case is being investigated according to Section 471 of the Penal Code. - Bernama