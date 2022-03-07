Empower PCSs to compel summoned govt officers to testify on certain issues - MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The parliamentary select committees (PSCs) should be empowered to compel summoned government officials to testify on certain issues if necessary, according to a member of Parliament.

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) said the agenda should be included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability signed by the government and the opposition.

“There is no single template in Bahasa Malaysia that can be used by all PSCs (when it comes to summoning individuals). In court proceedings we can serve an order notice (if an individual does not appear).

“...failure to appear in court proceedings may be treated as a contempt of court, but we don’t have that in Parliament, as the ultimate legislative body in the country. There is a lacuna in terms of the law,” she said during the debate on the Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Azalina said through the MoU, the government and the opposition could also reach an agreement to establish informal guidance like other countries, namely Australia, Canada and New Zealand if amendments to the existing constitution or laws could not be made.

She also suggested that welfare and family issues which were currently under the purview of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry be placed under the National Unity Ministry.

The Pengerang MP said this was to enable the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to focus on issues pertaining to women and children.

“According to the statistics, there are nine million children in Malaysia while the female population is estimated at 15.9 million. It is a huge number and therefore the ministry should focus on these groups.

“Welfare and family issues can be placed under the National Unity Ministry as its minister (Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique has vast experience in handling them,” she said.

Azalina also suggested that the report issued by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (SUHAKAM) be tabled and debated in the Dewan Rakyat on an annual basis. — Bernama