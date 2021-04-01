Empowering public sector an important agenda of PN — Muhyiddin

KUCHING: Empowering the public sector is an important agenda that is often stressed in the Perikatan Nasional government, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said this enabled messages and assistance to be channeled effectively to the affected target groups.

As such, he said the focus should be on efforts to reduce bureaucratic constraints in order to help all levels of society, especially in rural areas.

“Simplify the application process for assistance to the people. Similarly, applications from traders, entrepreneurs and investors. Each application should be considered as best as possible,” he said when addressing a special meeting with civil servants at a leading hotel here today..

Muhyiddin said the government had also set up the Digital Economy and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (4IR) Council which aimed to set policies, implement and monitor strategies as well as come up with digital economy and 4IR initiatives in Malaysia.

He said the establishment of the council was in line with the government’s awareness of the importance of the public service sector as a catalyst in the field of digitalisation and driving transformation towards 4IR.

“The government has also introduced the MyDigital plan and the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint to drive the digital transformation of the public sector.

“This includes efforts to produce 100 per cent digitally literate civil servants and 80 per cent online government services right from the beginning to the end, by 2025,“ he said.

According to him, the widespread use of technology post-Covid-19 in the civil service can definitely add value to the delivery of government services.

Muhyiddin, who had earlier attended a briefing on Sarawak’s development direction, said the state’s plan for the period until 2030 was in line with the federal government’s Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

“In terms of thinking, in terms of vision and in terms of the steps that have been drawn up, I think it is quite thorough. I am very impressed with what has been formulated and the plan promises success for Sarawak,“ he said.

The prime minister also assured that the federal government will continue to give full support to Sarawak in its efforts to help the state achieve developed state status by 2030.

“You have what it takes to put Sarawak on the world stage so that the country benefits from the development efforts that have been taken and will definitely come from Sarawak,“ he said.

The meeting was also attended by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Sarawak Federal Secretary Datuk Mohd Shahabuddin Omar. — Bernama