Empty talk, making false promises on pretext of debate not my way: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said empty talk and making false promises by using debate as held by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 14th general election (GE14) is not his way.

Ismail Sabri said it would be better for him to focus on serving the people and devoting more attention to the preparations ahead of the 15th general election (GE15) in terms of people’s safety rather than engaging in debates.

“It is better for me to personally meet people from various races, as well as the social strata as a family,“ said the prime minister in a Facebook post today.

He was asked about PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal to hold a Prime Ministerial candidate debate in a press conference after attending a special briefing in conjunction with GE15 and the Northeast Monsoon 2022, in Bukit Aman here today.

“It is enough to gain popularity by making sweet promises in debates. He (Anwar) needs to have compassion for fishermen, farmers, and even young people who have been deceived by the various rhetoric of debates done before,“ he said.

The prime minister also advised Anwar to debate when the parliament is in session after GE15.

“I suggest that he debate when the parliamentary session is held after the new government is elected by the people. Or maybe on the stage of their respective parties, and there, no one will stand in the way because this country practices a democratic system,“ he said.

Earlier when asked about Anwar’s proposal for Prime Ministerial candidates to debate in conjunction with GE15, Ismail Sabri said it was not the culture in this country.

Anwar was previously reported to have suggested that the three Prime Minister candidates from PH, Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) hold an open debate in conjunction with GE15, and that the debate should focus on issues of policy and planning and not in the form of accusations and allegations.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for GE15 on Nov 19, nomination day on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. - Bernama