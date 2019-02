SHAH ALAM: Day three of the inquest in the death of firemen Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim took place today at the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court as EMRS driver, Ahmad Shahril Othman, continued giving evidence on his experiences during the fracas at Seafield Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, which led to the death of the 24 year-old fireman.

Adib’s family lawyer asked Shahril about the turn he made after the fire engine knocked into the EMRS (van) and was asked if there were still people around when he made the turn.

Shahril affirmed that there were people.

The lawyer then asked about the possibility that the door on Adib’s side opened when he made the turn and what would have happened if it did.

Shahril answered that the door would have come undone.

Adib’s family lawyer then asked Shahril why he assumed that Adib had been pulled out of the van.

Shahril: I made the assumption that they tried to get Adib because the rioters had attacked the truck and van. I also made the assumption that a day before the incident, another team was threatened and stopped from putting out a fire in front of the Seafield temple.

Lawyer Shazlin Mansor, representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry, Fire and Rescue Department and Adib’s family, then asked Shahril about the turn he made when the fire engine knocked into the van

Shahril: I lost control of the vehicle temporarily which caused the van to turn.

Shazlin: Was anyone around when the fire engine knocked into the van?

Shahril: No one was around.

Shazlin: Ddid you look around for Adib after you noticed that he was missing?

Shahril: I briefly looked in and around the van.

Shazlin: Did you at any point want to leave the van?

Shahril said that he felt safer in the van.

Shahril: I didn’t get down from the van. I felt sheltered in it.

Shazlin then asked if Shahril had noticed at any point that Adib was missing during the riot.

Shahril replied in the negative, saying that with all the ruckus around he wasn’t sure if Adib’s door was open or shut.

Shazlin then asked if Adib had spoken would Shahril have heard him.

Shahril said no because of all the noise.

“I couldn’t tell if he spoke or not. It was like being in a football match,” he stated.