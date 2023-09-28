Emulate Prophet Muhammad’s great character, strengthen unity, camaraderie

KUALA LUMPUR: The great character of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) should be emulated by all in this country, leaders, and people alike, to strengthen the spirit of unity and camaraderie, said Malay rulers in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebrations, today.

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir said the Prophet’s traits must be followed because his tenacity in spreading the message of Islam led to the creation of solid unity (among the ummah).

The Ruler said a wise ummah that seeks common ground and narrows differences will become a high-quality ummah, adding that all parties should continue to sow the seeds of unity and strengthen it so that mutual respect remains intact.

“Besides that, among the Prophet’s goals are to unite people of diverse ethnicities and nations so that everyone will return to the One Almighty God with wisdom and grace,” he said in conjunction with the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebrations, today.

He also said Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) emphasised friendship and brotherhood since the inception of the Islamic state in Madinah leading to the formation of the Constitution of Madinah. He urged people from all segments of society, especially leaders, to cultivate these values.

Similarly, the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin said the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his companions can serve as a guide and an example to enhance unity and bonds among the people.

He said the Terengganu people must unite to develop the state and avoid conflicts within the community as such disputes will only harm them and the state.

“Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was a leader who preserved the harmony in a multi-ethnic, multi-national and multi-religious society. There are so many lessons that leaders and the people can learn and follow in matters involving unity to improve and develop our beloved land of Darul Iman,” he added.

The Sultan of Kedah Sultan Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah stated that Muslims must appreciate the struggles of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by upholding and promoting the syariat (laws) and teachings that he propagated as well as following his methods and approaches in resolving all issues involving the ummah.

The Ruler also urged the Kedah people to safeguard and protect the state that has become their homeland, beneath the heavens of Allah SWT.

“This is where we earn our livelihood, lead our lives and seek a good end to our lives...we must improve life in this fertile and abundant land. May Allah bless and bestow His Mercy on us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak said the unity of a society is crucial and is one of the strategies for a country to ensure the well-being of its people.

He said this year’s theme for the Maulidur Rasul celebrations, ‘Perpaduan Teras Malaysia MADANI’ speaks volumes of the efforts to foster unity among Penangites of diverse ethnicities, religions and cultures.

Ahmad Fuzi said it was essential to strengthen the unity among the people in Penang, adding that if all parties could practice this value in their everyday lives, a more prosperous, knowledgeable, high-quality, competitive, and excellent society could be created.-Bernama