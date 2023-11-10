Emulate S’wak in setting up area-specific development agencies - Ahmad Zahid

KUCHING: The establishment of development agencies according to specific areas like the one implemented in Sarawak can be emulated by other states, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) said the establishment of development agencies by area would make efforts more focused with the involvement of local leaders who better understood the needs of their area.

“In my opinion, this is a game-changing move that other states should also learn from so that there is a balance of development between residents living in rural and urban areas,“ he said after attending the KKDW Coordination Meeting and executive committees of the state’s rural areas here, today.

Previously, the Sarawak state government had established several development agencies including the Ulu Rajang Development Agency (URDA), the Highland Development Agency (HDA) and the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) to drive and accelerate the economic development of the area.

Meanwhile, when asked about Budget 2024, Ahmad Zahid said KKDW had submitted several proposals and their requests to the Ministry of Economy, especially for the development of rural areas.

Budget 2024 is expected to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Finance Minister, on Oct 13. -Bernama