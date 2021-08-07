Emulate spirit of independence struggle in Covid-19 fight - T’ganu MB

KUALA LUMPUR: The spirit demonstrated during the struggle for the nation’s independence should be emulated among Malaysians in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) said.

He said any effort to stop the pandemic from spreading will come to nought if efforts to contain the infectious disease are left to only the front liners and the government.

“The same principle of the struggle (for independence) must be emulated and everyone must come forward to make the country free from the Covid-19 pandemic. This task requires us to emulate the fighting spirit when the nation was in its early stages of nation-building and had just achieved its independence.

“For the people of Terengganu, the spirit of Hj Abdul Rahman Limbong and Tok Ku Paloh is deeply embedded in them. In fact, both figures and others like them are what motivate us to overcome all obstacles including Covid-19, which is a threat to us and also the world,” he said.

He said this is in conjunction with the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2021 campaign by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that was televised by local television stations.

Also present at the launch held at Wisma Berita, Angkasapuri here was Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah who chairs the National Day and Malaysia Day 2021 Celebrations Main Committee.

Terengganu will host both celebrations this year. However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, no physical celebrations will be held.

Commenting on the theme ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares), Ahmad Samsuri said the theme carries a strong message that Malaysians, especially those from Terengganu are with the government in bringing the nation out of the pandemic.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and government for choosing Terengganu as the host state for the events this year.

-Bernama