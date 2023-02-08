Emulate Tun Dr Ismail’s firmness, integrity to keep country safe, Anwar tells the young

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today advised the young generation to emulate the firmness and the high degree of integrity demonstrated by the late former Deputy Prime Minister Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman in administering the country.

The Prime Minister said these two qualities had to be embedded in all young people because they had the important duty and responsibility of keeping the country safe.

“This aspect, this matter from statesman Tun Dr Ismail we need to learn from, including Tun’s integrity in politics, is important for young people to be inculcated with the same principles to deal with social problems, corruption, misappropriation and abuse of power with good governance.

“This matter needs to live in our country, the country will be safe if there is integrity. Why? Because people will know we cannot be bought, will not accept persuasion, money and property,“ he said.

He said this in his speech at the Commemoration ceremony of the late statesman Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj- the Pillar of National Unity at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Al,and Dr Ismail’s son, Tawfiq.

In the meantime, Anwar described Dr Ismail as a true nationalist who had a clear policy and vision to help build a nation, especially after the bloody tragedy of the 13 May 1969 race riots.

“Even though Tun was from the aristocrats group, meaning he was close to the palace and the upper class, he never showed off when talking about policies, rural people and rural development.

“What I can reveal is that he had a clear policy, which was to develop the country, drive growth, save the country and give hope to every citizen, whether Malay, Chinese, Indian or people in Sabah and Sarawak,“ he said.

The Prime Minister said that the celebration held to commemorate the contributions of the great statesman Tun Dr Ismail today is not just a matter of nostalgia, but rather to serve as a guide for the current generation.

“We want to bring to life the message that Tun Dr Ismail brought, his sacred voice in laying the foundation to save the nation... so this celebration is very relevant in addition to it being during the National Month and the celebration of Malaysia Day soon,“ he said. -Bernama