GEORGE TOWN: Laws must be formulated to protect tenants facing eviction considering the huge number of layoffs due to business disruptions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kebun Bunga assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee (pix) called for such legislation in response to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan’s recent announcement on the government’s intention to draft a Temporary Measures Bill to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

“It is not their (tenants’) fault that they are made jobless. It is the consequence of a contagious virus. We need to protect such segments in society in the event of a pandemic.

“It can be applied in future outbreaks.”

Ong welcomed Takiyuddin’s call for suggestions.

He said it was the government’s responsibility to protect its citizenry in times of emergency, such as this.

He cited an example where a family of five here is facing eviction by their landlord as they are unable to pay their rent after they were retrenched.

“All adults in the household have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. We must be humane and have laws to protect the people, not expedite their sufferings,” said Ong.

Besides ensuring public healthcare is maintained, the authorities must also safeguard the people from economic perils, he said.

Ong said it was laudable for the government to allow a moratorium on loans. “This gives those unsettled by the pandemic some breathing room.”

He said similar policies should be available for those who can only afford to rent homes.

He predicted that by the end of this month, hundreds more would be unable to meet their financial commitments as many are expected to lose their jobs.

The law must also be clear in protecting owners of enterprises from harassment from the local authorities on regulations pertaining the new normal like social distancing, wearing of surgical masks and use of sanitisers, he added.

According to Takiyuddin, suggestions for the proposed Bill should be targeted at alleviating the impacts of Covid-19 on businesses and firms, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the people as a whole.

Individuals are urged to submit their suggestions before this Friday at http://www.bheuu.gov.my/index.php/ruu-covid19

