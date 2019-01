KUALA LUMPUR: Economic indicators are very encouraging despite the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government being new, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He also pointed out that our foreign direct investment (FDI) increased by 250% to RM49 billion in the first nine months of 2018 while exports rose to a record of RM96.4 billion.

“Inflation, meanwhile, was at a low of 1.2% in the first nine months of 2018,” he said in the new year 2019 statement today.

According to him, the PH government aims to fulfill the rakyat’s aspirations to the best of its ability.

Lim said the government aims to improve welfare schemes such as the Health Protection Fund, which allows an individual in the Bottom 40% (B40) segment who is admitted to a government hospital to apply for payment of RM50 per day for a maximum period of 14 days in a year or the equivalent of RM700.

“The economic well-being of the rakyat will continue to be emphasised by the government, as the government will continue to provide aid to the Felda settlers, the rubber tappers, and those who are working in small towns and cities,” he added.