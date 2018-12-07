End of a nightmare as police nab four suspects of house breakers

MIRI: Taman Tunku residents, one of the more populous residential and commercial areas in Miri City, can now sleep well following the arrest of four male suspects believed to be involved in a spate of house breaking cases in that area.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai said the suspects, aged 30 to 47, were all locals who had been actively involved in house breaking cases in the Taman Tunku area since the end of September of this year.

“The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday while the rest of the suspects were arrested today in Taman Tunku,“ he said in a statement today.

Leong said, among the items that had been seized by the police were 13 handphones, a digital video camera, a computer monitor, a wrist watch and Toyota Vios car.

“We are also investigating the suspects for other house-breaking cases, vehicle thefts and motorcycle thefts in areas other than Taman Tunku,“ he said, adding that with the arrest police have managed to solve five cases of house breaking in Taman Tunku. — Bernama