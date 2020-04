PETALING JAYA: Unlike previous years when Hari Raya festivities gave many bus companies an opportunity to make better earnings in what was already a minimal profit-making business, this year may be a sombre time for them.

Express buses are usually able to operate at full capacity during this period, although fares are controlled by the government, compared with an average of less-than-half the passenger load during other months.

Now, with the Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order (MCO) in place, operators fear this could be the final nail on the coffin for most of them.

Even if the order is lifted in time for the festive season, bus operators feel it would not do much for them as social distancing requirements will force buses to operate at half capacity.

“Unless meaningful aid comes our way, I don’t see many bus companies surviving, particularly express buses,” Pan Malaysia Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali told theSun yesterday.

“And this could lead to a massive breakdown in the public transport system. There will be almost nothing left of the industry, as operators struggle to make ends meet,” he added.

Ashfar foresees massive layoffs of bus drivers and other staff in the coming months, adding it could take up to a year before people’s confidence in public transport returns to normalcy.

As such, Ashfar urged the government to provide a special “resumption of services” monthly subsidy of RM1,000 per bus for three months after the MCO is lifted, with passenger loads expected to remain at 10% during this period.

In a separate press statement, Ashfar also urged the government to provide a blanket 75% subsidy for employees’ salaries during the MCO and three months thereafter, as well as waiving insurance premiums for buses not used during the movement restriction.

“In addition, rental for ticketing counters and bus bays should be waived by terminal operators, while the government should also intervene to ensure credit companies provide a six-month moratorium for loan instalments, among other things,” he said.

Peninsular Malay Express Bus Operators Association president Tajuddin Mohd Yunus similarly said operators would usually be able to earn more during the Hari Raya period due to buses working at capacity.

“This only happens twice or three times a year, which is during Hari Raya and other long school holiday breaks,” he added.

However, Tajuddin said even in such a situation, bus companies would only earn about 10-20% profit.

It was due to this that government assistance would be important now, particularly by ensuring credit companies provide a moratorium.

