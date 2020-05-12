End of the road for Mukhriz?

SUNGAI PETANI: Two PKR state elected representatives are scheduled to hold a press conference later today where they are expected to announce that they are leaving the Kedah government led by Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix).

The two are Lunas assemblyman Azman Nasrudin, who is a state executive councillor, and his counterpart, Sidam assemblyman Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee.

This may trigger the downfall of the government led by Mukhriz, the youngest son of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In will also likely be the second time Mukhriz is ousted from his post.

Speculation has been rife for weeks that Azman and Ding were leaning towards joining the federal government coalition of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

State PKR liaison chairman Datuk Johari Abdul could not be reached for comment but PKR strategic planning director Sim Tze Tzin said if it is true that they are leaving, then it is hypocrisy of the highest level, putting politics ahead of public health.

“The Mukhriz-led government steered Kedah into a green zone and now in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic our rivals want to trigger change,” Sim said.

The least the PN could do was to contain the pandemic then play politics, but they continue to be arrogant – voters have long memories; they will not forget and they will punish those who betray them, he said.

“History has shown,” said Sim.

There are 36 state seats in Kedah, with 19 held by Mukhriz comprising PKR (seven), Bersatu (six), Amanah (four) and DAP (two).

PN has 17 and with two PKR representatives defecting, the federal coalition would have 19 while Mukhriz will be left with 17.

PAS is expected to be the dominant party and take over leadership of Kedah which provides two-thirds of rice supply to the country.