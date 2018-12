KUALA LUMPUR: PKR vice president Tian Chua has ordered Batu MP P. Prabakaran and Batu PKR vice chief Rozan Azen Mat Tasip to stop fighting and apologise to each other.

Chua, who is also Batu PKR division chief, said in a statement today that it was foolish for them to fight and expressed his sadness over what has happened. Chua said they should have consulted with him.

“All members must be firm to face all problems in a rational and matured manner,” he said.

“I have recently told Rozan that it was foolish of him to announce his resignation through WhatsApp without informing me.

“However, Praba had then issued a statement which I believed was rude.

“I can forgive him as he is a new parliamentarian who is young. But their conflict would affect service in Batu.”

The conflict started when Rozan issued a statement on Saturday announcing he had resigned as Prabakaran’s secretary.

Prabakaran later responded by saying that Rozan had never been in his service as a secretary and claimed the latter had been “excessively egoistic”.

It is unclear as to the actual cause behind the duo’s squabble.

Rozan was formerly PKR Youth information chief, while Prabakaran contested in the May 9 polls as an independent candidate.

Prabakaran’s candidacy was endorsed by the party after Chua was disqualified by the Electoral Commission’s returning officer. Prabakaran later joined PKR.