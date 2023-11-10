End the violence, get back to negotiating table: Aliran

PETALING JAYA: Aliran has condemned the loss of innocent lives among both Palestinians and Israelites in the latest escalation of violence.

Wars are meaningless and inhumane and cause untold suffering and misery, it said in a statement yesterday.

“We condemn and oppose any assault on innocent civilians. The UN (United Nations) has an obligatory duty to demand the cessation of all forms of violence.

“We must analyse these terrible incidents and attacks in their proper historical context. The ongoing violence was not triggered by the recent attack by Hamas on Israelis. Thousands of Palestinians have also suffered at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces.

“So we need to locate the latest Hamas onslaught in a wider historical context. This is not to justify any violence but to remind ourselves that the decades-long occupation of and violence against the Palestinian people leads to resistance and even violent reactions,” the statement read.

Aliran pointed out that it is not a “war” or “conflict” between two equally powerful sides. This is asymmetrical violence involving an oppressed, occupied nation and a powerful occupying nation, armed to the teeth, it said.

“The root of all this violence lies in the dispossession of the Palestinians from their homes, the occupation of Palestinian territory, the suffocating siege of Gaza, and the land grabs and stifling controls in the West Bank.

“It requires a negotiated and just settlement, for there can be no lasting peace without justice,” it added.

In the meantime, Aliran has called for an immediate ceasefire on all sides. It also called for the following:

- Lift the siege and blockade of Gaza, instead of tightening it. Don’t use electricity cuts on civilians as a weapon of war. Address the food and medical shortages immediately

- Cease the dispossession of the Palestinian people and recognise their right to self-determination

- End the Israeli occupation of Palestine, return all the land grabbed by settlers in the West Bank

- Allow refugees the right of return to their homes

- Release all prisoners and hostages on both sides, including the over 5,000 Palestinians held by Israel

- End the violence and bloodshed

- We are all, regardless of our ethnicities, religions and nationalities, common members of a shared humanity. We urge all parties to get back to the negotiating table immediately and come up with a just solution.