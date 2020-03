PETALING JAYA: Water supply to Pantai Panorama in Bangsar South is set to be resolved today or by tomorrow after Air Selangor proceeded to install additional pipes to increase water flow to the condominium’s water tanks.

“They have installed two, two-inch pipes to match previous water flow and they are in the process of installing a third one, so hopefully by today or tomorrow the level of water should be back to normal,“ Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil told theSun.

He added that he will be monitoring the progress of work from time to time.

Since March 23, residents of the condominium were reported to have been facing dry taps since a pipe leading to the area burst.

They were reported to have been relying solely on water tankers from Air Selangor.