Ending the road woes in Baram

BARAM: Extreme sports enthusiasts will definitely get the adrenaline rush when they drive through the rough, rocky and muddy roads during extreme off-road endurance activity.

The activity tests the driver’s ability to steer a four-wheel drive or 4WD through the natural terrain of the forest.

Ironically, this sport or hobby is part of the daily routine of those who still do not have access to a basic road network such as in some rural areas in Baram, including about 7,500 residents who live in the Bario highlands.

Located in the Miri Division in northern Sarawak, Baram which is synonymous with hilly terrain still does not have a comprehensive road network and in some areas, logging roads or unpaved roads are still used as the main route.

The lack of decent roads means that tough four-wheel drives are common means of transportation that people here use in daily life.

The Sarawak government established the Highland Development Agency (HDA) on July 12, 2017 to spur infrastructure and socio-economic development in areas such as Bario, Mulu and Long Lama covering an area of 18,463 square km.

HDA has started to build and upgrade the road network within its area including a major project to build roads linking Miri to Marudi, Marudi to Mulu (Kuala Melinau) and Long Panai to Long Lama.

The construction of the proposed roads, scheduled to start at the end of next year and be completed in 2027, will involve a total length of 160.5 km of single carriageway, nine major bridges and 13 minor bridges as well as one passenger jetty terminal with a total cost of RM1.8 billion.

Once completed, the project will have a positive impact on daily life and even open up economic opportunities for residents along the road network, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He said that Telang Usan state constituency, which is under the Baram parliamentary constituency, now has about 1,000 km of logging roads connecting 88 longhouses in the area.

“This is indeed a big challenge for HDA, firstly, the cost of building this road is expected to be high because it takes into account the logistics factor in the hilly area which is sparsely populated,“ he told Bernama recently.

On the history of the construction of logging roads in Baram, Dennis, who is also a member of the Board of Directors of HDA, said that logging activities in Baram are much smaller now compared to the 80s and 90s.

“The situation now is much different, there is still (logging) but less. Currently, the logging roads are in a bad condition because they are no longer maintained and have been abandoned by the previous logging companies.

“The weather is uncertain lately. Rainfall in Baram is quite unusual with heavy rains throughout the year and no longer a long dry season. The rain has affected the logging and dirt roads in our area,“ he said.

With the heavy task at hand, HDA can no longer be seen as a mere development agency but carries the responsibility to realise the dreams and hopes of the people in Baram.

The effort will hopefully end the off-road chapter in Baram and open up new opportunities for the residents here. - Bernama