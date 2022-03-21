Endometriosis associated with loss of productivity in workplace

PETALING JAYA: Despite women being recognised as a pivotal resource to drive economic growth, minimal attention has been paid to the relationship between employment and women’s reproductive health, especially regarding stigmatised topics like endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a gynaecological condition linked to the growth of endometrial tissue outside the uterus.

It is a source of sometimes unbearable physical pain for sufferers, and has been associated with a loss of productivity in the workplace. It manifests in pain whenever the sufferer has her menstruation.

Consultant gynaecologist and pelvic pain specialist Dr Sharifah Halimah Jaafar told theSun 70% to 80% of women who suffer chronic pelvic pain and 30% to 50% of couples with infertility are due to endometriosis.

Furthermore, this devastating chronic inflammatory disease affects 10% to 15% of women in the population, most of whom are young women and in the workforce.

According to Sharifah Halimah, one of the main areas where a woman’s life is impacted by endometriosis is at work. “Research shows that endometriosis-related symptoms have a negative effect on work productivity and general women’s quality of life.

“An international survey showed the presence of symptoms such as menstrual pain, incapacitating pain, abdominal pain, pelvic pain, and infertility may predict poor performance at work.”

Sharifah Halimah, who is also a medical adviser at the Endometriosis Society Malaysia, noted that pathological pain during periods is often being normalised, dismissed, and trivialised, and that has discouraged women from disclosing their problems to their colleagues and employers to get support.

She said some women do not discuss their disorder at work to avoid being labelled hypochondriacal or being lazy.

Also, disclosing it to a male colleague or supervisor can be awkward to some as menstruation and anything related to it is perceived as “taboo”.

“Thus, many competent female workers with endometriosis choose to quit their employment which in return is detrimental to employers and employees alike in the long run,” she said.

However, reports have found that women working in supportive organisations can manage their pain and their work better because they do not feel alone.

“Creating awareness and developing strategies that provide guidance for women and employers to find ways to manage endometriosis symptoms in order to reduce productivity loss is crucial,” she stressed.

“Gender issues and the complex nature of endometriosis have led to the unfortunate creation of too many misconceptions about the disease.

“Although not all, a large number of women with endometriosis face significant challenges during a ‘flare-up’ in coping with their symptoms and at the same time trying to concentrate and keep up with their work.”

To help employers understand about endometriosis and get guidance on how human resource managers can support female employees in chronic pain, a hybrid seminar, organised by Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor in collaboration with MyEndosis and University Tunku Abdul Rahman will be held on March 31.

“On site participation is at Holiday Villa and online participation is open to participants nationwide. Those who want to participate may call Michelle Teoh at 013-7522168 or Khairul Annuar at 012-6362773 for reservation,” Sharifah Halimah said.

Meanwhile, Surita Mogan, founder of the Endometriosis Association (MyEndosis), said due to a lack of awareness among employers, women with endometriosis are demoted or let go which is a waste of resources in our country.

“Employers should take the initiative to attend talks conducted on endometriosis and educate their staff on symptoms of endometriosis as well. The problem with our society is employers don’t look beyond work responsibilities,” she said.

“The Health Ministry and Human Resources Ministry should encourage employers to be mindful too. We should not be pretending and closing our eyes to this problem which is more of a biological problem and not because of the attitude of the employees at work,” she told theSun.