Enemies within enforcement agencies must be removed: Mohd Azis

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said he is currently working on tracking down and getting rid of ‘the enemies” within enforcement agencies under the ministry.

He said there were a handful of officers in these agencies who were divulging information on operations to compromise efforts to combat crime in the country.

“I know there are traitors among us who leak information when we are doing certain operations. That is why it is very hard to catch the masterminds (behind the crimes) ... Those arrested are just the “small fries’.

“This is one of the challenges we have to deal with. This is why we want to get rid of the traitors to restore the public’s confidence in enforcement agencies under the ministry,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the ‘Realisasi Aspirasi Kesejahteraan Komuniti’ squad roadshow programme organised by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) in Kampung Darau, near here today.

Commenting on the programme, Mohd Azis said it was organised to help the fight against drugs in the country, as well as fostering an awareness in society of its dangers.

“Drugs has become the number one public enemy of the country. The drugs issue is not just a social problem but it is now a threat to national security. Therefore, the commitment and involvement of all parties, in particular from every walk of society is needed to combat drugs.

“The public need to report any drug activities in their area. Do not let it be prolonged until it causes damage to our children, who are the future leaders of the country,” he said.

Mohd Azis said in an effort to combat drugs in Sabah, his ministry had ordered the police and several other enforcement authorities including the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) to take firm action including to demolish squatter houses that were found to shelter drug addicts. — Bernama