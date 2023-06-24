Energy Commission: Monitor, analyse electricity use for cost savings

PUTRAJAYA: Consumers can save electricity by implementing an audit of energy use as well as monitoring and analysing electricity use, and identifying equipment, processes and systems that can be improved.

The Energy Commission (ST) said in a statement that consumers could also purchase or replace electrical equipment with those of five-star ratings for better energy savings, and maintain electrical equipment periodically according to set specifications.

Consumers could also take simple steps of ensuring that switches are not left on to avoid electricity wastage and using equipment more efficiently, like setting the temperature of air conditioners to between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, the ST added.

The use of the Net Energy Metering (NEM) programme can also help minimise the electricity bill, and use the tariff calculator to gauge the estimated cost of monthly electricity bills at www.myelectricitybill.my.

The government announced yesterday that it had agreed that the electricity tariff adjustment for consumers in Peninsular Malaysia for July 1 to Dec 31 this year would be targeted. - Bernama