Energy Commission warns against dangerous campaign related activities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Energy Commission (ST) has advised against dangerous activities such as hanging campaign materials on electric poles and placing posters on junction boxes and electricity supply boxes during the state election campaigning period.

The commission said the reminder was issued as there was an incident in 2018 that resulted in injuries to four victims who suffered electrocution when trying to hang political party flags in Johor, adding that poles or high objects should not be erected near or under electricity lines.

The public is also advised not to climb electricity towers or to carry or install flags or banners, temts pr operation centres near electricity lines as they could come loose or touch the lines during strong winds or storms, while cranes and skylifts should not be used near electrical installations.

As an added reminder, the ST said that the public should not trespass or enter electrical substations and its grounds, and that anyone carrying a high or long object like a pole near a high voltage line (33 kiloVolts to 132kVolts) can cause a flashover or explosion even if the pole does not touch the line as high voltage could travel through the air for a short range.

Those found conducting unapproved activities near electric installations are in violation of Section 37(12) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and legal action can be taken against them, the ST said, adding that those involved in campaigning activities, especially those doing installation work, should priortise their safety and be aware of electricity risks.

The ST also said that those with complaints and queries can contact the commission at 03-8870 8800 or email eaduan@st.gov.my. -Bernama