Enforcement officer nabbed for suspected bribery

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested an enforcement officer here for allegedly soliciting RM5,000 in bribes as payment to handle the identity card application of an individual.

Sources said MACC officers arrested the 42-year-old man at the MACC office here at 9.30 am today when he came in to give his statement.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy said the arrest was made under Section 16 (a) (B) and Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect, however, was released on bail and is expected to face charges at the end of the month, he said. — Bernama