Enforcement officer remanded for bribe relating to UNHCR card

KUALA LUMPUR: An enforcement officer of a government agency has been remanded for a day to facilitate investigations into a RM1,000 bribe case relating to a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card owned by a worker.

A source within the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said that a remand order was issued by Magistrate Syafiqah Noorinda at the Dang Wangi central lockup here today.

“The 32-year-old suspect was arrested around Sentul at about 10 pm yesterday,” the source said.

The suspect is believed to have solicited a bribe of RM1,000 from a shop owner to facilitate the return of one of the workers’ UNHCR card that was taken during an inspection at the shop on May 17.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur MACC director Razaliah Ab. Rahman confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama