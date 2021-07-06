Enforcement operation in Raub forest reserves according to law — MB

KUANTAN: The ongoing enforcement operation against illegal plantations, including Musang King orchards at the Batu Talam Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK), Raub, was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the law, said Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix).

He said that the operation was carried out after consultation with the state Legal Adviser’s Office, while ensuring that it did not involve the orchard areas which were the subject of a case in the Court of Appeal.

For the record, 2,167 hectares of land around Raub, planted with Musang King durian, were the subject of a pending court case between 110 farmers and six parties including the Raub District Land Administrator, Pahang Forestry director and Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd.

“This enforcement operation involves an area of 101.17 hectares in HSK Batu Talam, which started on Saturday and is expected to be completed on Aug 2. This is normal enforcement, but met with resistance and provocation, with abusive words hurled at enforcement officers and staff.

“I hope this (operation) is not turned into a racial issue, because enforcement actions have also been carried out in several other areas prior to this, such as Sungai Ichat and Bertam Valley in Cameron Highlands, and Kechau in Lipis,” he said in a statement here today.

Previously, the state government had conducted enforcement operations in Cameron Highlands involving illegal land exploration for vegetable and flower cultivation, while land exploration in Lipis involved gold mining activities.

Wan Rosdy said the operation in Raub, an integrated operation by the state Forestry Department and the state Enforcement Unit (UPNP), in collaboration with the police, also involved the detention of those who trespassed on HSK Batu Talam and the seizure of used equipment or vehicles. — Bernama