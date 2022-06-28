Engineer arrested for using criminal force against traffic policeman

GEORGE TOWN: A 51-year-old engineer was arrested after he got into a scuffle with a policeman who was trying to book him for using a handphone while driving along Jalan Tun Dr Awang in Bayan Lepas, near here, yesterday.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the incident happened at 6.30 pm near the Penang International Convention Centre (PICC).

“The traffic policeman stopped a motorist for using his handphone while driving but the suspect was unhappy and started recording the policeman’s action on his handphone,” he said in a statement today.

The man ignored police advice to stop the recording and a scuffle ensued when the policeman tried to arrest him and take hold of his handphone for investigation, he added.

The man has been remanded for three days until June 30 for investigation.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. — Bernama