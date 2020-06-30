Engineer charged with drink-driving, injuring ex-cop

KUALA LUMPUR: An engineer, who allegedly rammed his vehicle into a restaurant, injuring a retired policeman, claimed trial to a charge of drink-driving at the Ampang magistrate’s court, here today.

S. Surintheran, 42, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him before magistrate Farah Nasihah Annuar.

He was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, which exceeded the permitted limit of 163 milligrams, which resulted in him being unable to control his car before ramming into two cars and injuring a customer at the Taman Melawati food court, Mohd Rose Hassan, 63.

He allegedly committed the offence at the intersection of Jalan Bandar Melawati at Lorong Perak, Taman Melawati here at 8.30pm on June 26.

The offence under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 carries a jail term of between three and 10 years and a maximum fine of RM20,000, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor, Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria did not offer any bail on the grounds that it was a non-bailable offence.

The accused, represented by lawyer A. Venkateswari, however, sought bail as her client was the sole breadwinner for his family with two young children and aged parents, and this was the accused’s first offence.

The court then fixed bail at RM7,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

The case is fixed for mention on Aug 5. - Bernama