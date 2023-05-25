Engineer charged with sending offensive texts

KUCHING: An engineer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to five counts of making and initiating the transmission of offensive communication three years ago.

For all the five charges, Sim Ngee Thiam, 45, is accused of initiating offensive communication via text with the intention of annoying others.

All five transmissions were done between June 22, 2019 and Dec 27, 2019.

The charges, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, carry a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year, or both, if convicted.

The five charges were read to the accused in four separate Sessions Courts here before Judges Maris Agan, Afidah Abdul Rahman, Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff and Musli Ab Hamid.

Bail was set at RM5,000 for all five charges with two sureties and the court fixed July 4 for case mention. - Bernama