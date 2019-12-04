Engineer claims savings lost to scam

KUANTAN: An engineer with a petroleum company has claimed that his savings of RM23,800 were lost after he transferred the money to an account given by a “police officer” to avoid being arrested in connection to investigations into a money laundering case.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 41-year-old victim claimed to have received a call on Nov 27 from a man supposedly from the Kedah High Court.

According to the victim, he was told by the suspect that he had to be in court within two hours for a case involving a collision with a lorry, and when the victim denied his involvement in the incident, the call was connected to a ‘police station’.

“The victim was then told that he was also involved in investigations into a drug and money laundering case, and instructed to provide his personal information, including banking details to a male suspect who introduced himself as a police sergeant

“The victim was told that for purposes of investigation, he should speak to an police inspector who said he could be detained and his bank account blocked or he could transfer his money to another account,” Mohd Wazir told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim became worried that his bank account was blocked, and followed the instructions of the “inspector” and transferred the money on Nov 28, before he was told to wait for further instructions.

However, later he became suspicious when the ‘inspector’ did not contact him, and lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters here yesterday. — Bernama