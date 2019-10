BALIK PULAU: A 29-year-old factory worker has lost RM24,300 in yet another Macau Scam.

Police said the victim had earlier received a phone call from someone purportedly from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission claiming that he had opened a bank account in Kota Kinabalu and was using it to launder money.

The factory worker was alleged to have transaction RM530,000 through the account and taken deposits of another RM1.6 million that were proceeds from drug deals.

The factory worker was told that he would not be prosecuted and jailed if he paid the money. He agreed to deposit the money into a bank account number given to him by the scammer.

Southwest district police chief Supt V. Anbalagan advised the people to be cautious when they receive such calls.

“If the caller cites anything suspicious, please refer the matter to the police,” he said.