KUALA LUMPUR: An engineering consulting company was fined RM4,000 by the Sessions Court here today for using pirated software in its business operations.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor meted out the punishment to Lee Ghim Peng, 40, the director of Jaya Gemilang Konsult PLT, when he pleaded guilty after the charge was read out to him.

The company was accused of having in its possession a pirated copy of a literary work in a computer for personal and domestic use, of which the copyright belonged to Trimble Solutions Corporation.

The offence was allegedly committed at the company’s premises at Jalan Radin Bagus 9, Bandar Baru Seri Petaling here at 11.30am on June 7, 2018.

The company was charged under Section 41 (1) (d) of the Copyright Act 1987 and punishable under Section 41 (1) (i) of the same Law which provides a maximum fine of RM20,000 or five years imprisonment or both upon conviction.

Earlier, Lee, who was unrepresented, appealed for leniency on the grounds that it was the first offence besides his company had also purchased a genuine software worth RM12,000. — Bernama