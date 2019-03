GEORGE TOWN: The tendency among engineering graduates to leave their field of training to embark for other careers is a worrying trend, as it could cause Malaysia to lose its competitiveness, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

He said engineers as trained talents were very much required to keep up with the current competitive world and this trend could affect efforts to develop the industrial sector further, particularly in Penang.

“It will be a pity and a loss to the industry if you (engineers) decide not to stay on in the engineering field, but choose careers in other areas like insurance, marketing ... or even to join politics,” he added.

He said this when officiating an award presentation ceremony for the Industry Based Certification Programme (Inbase) here.

A total of 192 graduates received their certificates after undergoing the training programme, which is offered by the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), in collaboration with the American Malaysia Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) and Usains Holdings Sdn Bhd, the corporate arm of Universiti Sains Malaysia.

Chow said Penang offered a conducive environment for engineers to develop their careers, while enjoying a quality life, as the state government was gearing to make it a smart and green city by 2030.

“We must make sure that you stay in Penang and we have a very good ecosystem here to advance your engineering career,” he added. — Bernama